Japan's PM gave an update on Shinzo Abe

Addressing the country after the deadly attack on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japanese PM Kishida said that his condition is very critical. He told that every effort is being made to save Shinzo.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

