Kim Jong Un Russia Visit: Kim saw Russia's nuclear power!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
WORLD 50 NEWS: Kim Jong Un saw Russia's nuclear power, let us tell you that North Korean President Kim Jong Un has arrived on a visit to Russia. Russia's ammunition is running out in the Russia-Ukraine war, after which Putin hopes to get ammunition from North Korea.
