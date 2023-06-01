NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know How Indian Diaspora Is Impacting Indian Politics And Policies Making | PM Modi | NRI | PIO

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
The Indian diaspora, scattered across the globe, has emerged as a formidable force in shaping Indian politics. With an estimated 31.2 million Indians living outside the country, their influence extends far beyond their physical boundaries.

All Videos

Deshhit: Modi's one decision changed the Pakistan-China game! 8 countries were left watching
3:40
Deshhit: Modi's one decision changed the Pakistan-China game! 8 countries were left watching
Sahil is constantly trying to mislead the Delhi Police
5:49
Sahil is constantly trying to mislead the Delhi Police
Deshhit: Pakistan's sorrow increased again, terrorism cried in the name of PM Modi
1:28
Deshhit: Pakistan's sorrow increased again, terrorism cried in the name of PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi has taken the contract to defame the country - Keshav Prasad Maurya
10:41
Rahul Gandhi has taken the contract to defame the country - Keshav Prasad Maurya
Damage caused to 4 temples of Bulandshahr... Now 'bulldozer' will run at the house of criminals
9:32
Damage caused to 4 temples of Bulandshahr... Now 'bulldozer' will run at the house of criminals

Trending Videos

3:40
Deshhit: Modi's one decision changed the Pakistan-China game! 8 countries were left watching
5:49
Sahil is constantly trying to mislead the Delhi Police
1:28
Deshhit: Pakistan's sorrow increased again, terrorism cried in the name of PM Modi
10:41
Rahul Gandhi has taken the contract to defame the country - Keshav Prasad Maurya
9:32
Damage caused to 4 temples of Bulandshahr... Now 'bulldozer' will run at the house of criminals
PM Modi,