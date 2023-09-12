trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661336
Libya Daniel Storm Breaking News: Storm in Libya, 2000 dead, 5000 people missing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
More than 2,000 people are feared dead amid devastating flooding caused by Storm Daniel, which blasted across the country's east. According to Libyan News Agency, Osama Hamad, the president of Libya's eastern parliament-backed administration, verified the death toll on Monday.
