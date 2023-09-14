trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662170
Libya Storm News Big Update: Dam breaks due to storm in Libya, more than 6000 killed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
7 thousand people died due to storm and flood in Libya: four countries sent help; 2. Derna city destroyed due to dam breach. The dam water came so fast in Derna city that it washed away everything with itself. Storm Daniel and flood have caused severe devastation in the African country Libya. After the storm, two dams broke near Derna city with a population of 10 thousand.
