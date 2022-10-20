Liz Truss resigns as UK PM after 45 days in the office | Zee News English

NewsVideos

|Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 07:42 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday, bringing an end to a controversial reign amid fallout over her ambitious tax cut policy.

