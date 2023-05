videoDetails

'Long live Imran Khan' - ex-PM's supporters celebrate his release in Peshawar

| Updated: May 12, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan poured into the streets of Peshawar to celebrate on Thursday (May 11) after Pakistan's top court ruled that the arrest of the cricket star-turned-politician was illegal. Watch the story...