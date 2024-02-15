trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721421
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Massive shooting incident in America's Kansas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 08:16 AM IST
Follow Us
America Firing: Heavy firing has been reported in America's Kansas. About 22 people have been injured and 1 has died in this incident. This accident happened during the celebration of football victory. Watch this video for more information about the same.

All Videos

4 Indian dies under suspicious circumstances in America's California
Play Icon00:51
4 Indian dies under suspicious circumstances in America's California
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
Play Icon07:17
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
PM Modi reaches Doha late night
Play Icon02:36
PM Modi reaches Doha late night
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:02
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: PM Narendra Modi praises UAE govt
Play Icon30:46
Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: PM Narendra Modi praises UAE govt

Trending Videos

4 Indian dies under suspicious circumstances in America's California
play icon0:51
4 Indian dies under suspicious circumstances in America's California
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
play icon7:17
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
PM Modi reaches Doha late night
play icon2:36
PM Modi reaches Doha late night
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:2
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: PM Narendra Modi praises UAE govt
play icon30:46
Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: PM Narendra Modi praises UAE govt