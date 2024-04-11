Advertisement
Massive Shooting Witnessed in America's Philadelphia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Massive Shooting has been Witnessed in America's Philadelphia. According to reports, firing incident took place in a mosque during Eid program. About 30 rounds have been fired. Further, 3 people have been injured in this incident.

