Missing Titanic Sub Crew Killed After 'Catastrophic Implosion' At 16000ft In the Atlantic Ocean

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Pieces of the missing Titan vessel were found on the ocean floor, about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic, the Coast Guard said. OceanGate Expeditions, the vessel’s operator, said, “Our hearts are with these five souls.”

