Namaste India: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to win sixth Asia Cup title

Sri Lanka has won the Asia Cup for the sixth time by defeating Pakistan. The entire Pakistan is immersed in mourning due to the loss of the team.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

