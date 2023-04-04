NewsVideos
videoDetails

NASA Announces Artemis II Moon Mission Crew, Names First Woman, Black Astronauts

|Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) on Monday announced the four astronauts who will venture around the Moon on Artemis II, the first crewed mission on the American space agency's path to establishing a long-term presence at the Moon for science and exploration through Artemis. The agencies revealed the crew members -- three from NASA and one from CSA -- during an event at Ellington Field near NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

All Videos

Mamata Banerjee makes huge allegation on BJP over Howrah Violence
2:47
Mamata Banerjee makes huge allegation on BJP over Howrah Violence
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi held State Government responsible for Bihar Violence
4:7
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi held State Government responsible for Bihar Violence
Jail of Mafia Atiq Ahmed will be changed, will shift from Sabarmati to Tihar
7:25
Jail of Mafia Atiq Ahmed will be changed, will shift from Sabarmati to Tihar
UP Education Service Selection Commission to appoint teachers of Madrasas and Schools
4:29
UP Education Service Selection Commission to appoint teachers of Madrasas and Schools
Asaduddin Owaisi raises serious questions on Nitish Government over Bihar Violence
4:37
Asaduddin Owaisi raises serious questions on Nitish Government over Bihar Violence

Trending Videos

2:47
Mamata Banerjee makes huge allegation on BJP over Howrah Violence
4:7
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi held State Government responsible for Bihar Violence
7:25
Jail of Mafia Atiq Ahmed will be changed, will shift from Sabarmati to Tihar
4:29
UP Education Service Selection Commission to appoint teachers of Madrasas and Schools
4:37
Asaduddin Owaisi raises serious questions on Nitish Government over Bihar Violence