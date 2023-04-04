videoDetails

NASA Announces Artemis II Moon Mission Crew, Names First Woman, Black Astronauts

| Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) on Monday announced the four astronauts who will venture around the Moon on Artemis II, the first crewed mission on the American space agency's path to establishing a long-term presence at the Moon for science and exploration through Artemis. The agencies revealed the crew members -- three from NASA and one from CSA -- during an event at Ellington Field near NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.