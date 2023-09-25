trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667031
NASA Spacecraft Lands Successfully In Utah With Largest Sample Collected From Asteroid Bennu

Sep 25, 2023
After seven years, a space voyage came to its climactic end. NASA capsule made a safe landing in the Utah desert of the United States. The capsule was carrying the largest sample ever collected from an asteroid in space. The capsule made a fiery final descent through the atmosphere of the Earth.
