No Bat For Imran Khan? Pakistan's Election Commission May Take Away PTI's Electoral Symbol

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
Former Pakistan Cricketer Imran Khan may lose the bat as the electoral symbol of his political party. The development comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan warned PTI. The warning was issued to hold intra-party polls within three weeks, or it will lose its electoral symbol.
