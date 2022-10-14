NewsVideos

North Carolina Gun Violence: Another shooting in USA leaves 5 dead | Zee English News

|Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, responded to a shooting late on October 13 that left up to five people dead, including a police officer. Watch the story...

