Overseas Indians gathered outside the Indian Embassy in Toronto, Canada, protests against Khalistan

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Indian Protest Against Khalistan In Toronto: Big news is coming from Toronto, Canada. NRIs protest outside the Indian Embassy in Toronto. This demonstration is being done against Khalistan.

