Pakistan: 25 dead, 80 injured after 10 coaches of Hazara Express derail near Sindh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
A passenger train, ‘Hazara’ derailed on August 6 near Sahar Railway Station in southern Pakistan. Around 10 bogies were derailed near a town in the southern province of Sindh. At least 25 people lost their lives and 80 others suffered injuries, reported Geo News. The victims were rushed to People's Medical Hospital in Nawabshah, Sindh. Meanwhile, ambulances reached the site to provide medical aid and food facilities to the rescued passengers. Authorities fear more injuries as the ill-fated train is said to be carrying a large number of people. Train operations to and from the interior districts of Sindh have been suspended.

