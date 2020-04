Pakistan: 4 domes of Kartarpur Gurdwara collapses in the storm, due to negligent of maintenance

Pakistan laments that it gives equal rights and respect to the Sikh community, but it get exposed every time. Something similar has happened this time too. Four domes of the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara collapsed in a minor thunderstorm on Saturday. They were reconstructed in two years 2018.