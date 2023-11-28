trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693209
Pakistan Demolished The 'Sharda Peeth' In PoK To Set Up Coffee Shop For Soldiers | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Sharada Peeth is a ruined Hindu temple and ancient centre of learning located in the Neelum Valley of PoK. Now, Pakistan is damaging walls of cultural Heritage site 'Sharda Peeth' located in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
