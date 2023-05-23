NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan shaken by G20 in Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 23, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
The G-20 meeting is going on in Jammu and Kashmir amid tight security. Please tell that the security forces and police teams are continuously monitoring. Pakistan and China have lost their senses.

All Videos

UPSC Topper: Mayur Hazarika, who secured 5th rank, gave Guru Mantra to the students!
3:10
UPSC Topper: Mayur Hazarika, who secured 5th rank, gave Guru Mantra to the students!
Deshhit: For 44 minutes, Pakistan's heartbeat was fast...the whole of Australia became Modi
13:36
Deshhit: For 44 minutes, Pakistan's heartbeat was fast...the whole of Australia became Modi
What did PM Modi say in Sydney that shocked Pakistan!
2:20
What did PM Modi say in Sydney that shocked Pakistan!
After Congress, Kejriwal Gets Mamata's Backing Against Central Ordinance
1:26
After Congress, Kejriwal Gets Mamata's Backing Against Central Ordinance
CM Kejriwal and CM Mamta Banerjee came together against the ordinance of the Center
2:31
CM Kejriwal and CM Mamta Banerjee came together against the ordinance of the Center

Trending Videos

3:10
UPSC Topper: Mayur Hazarika, who secured 5th rank, gave Guru Mantra to the students!
13:36
Deshhit: For 44 minutes, Pakistan's heartbeat was fast...the whole of Australia became Modi
2:20
What did PM Modi say in Sydney that shocked Pakistan!
1:26
After Congress, Kejriwal Gets Mamata's Backing Against Central Ordinance
2:31
CM Kejriwal and CM Mamta Banerjee came together against the ordinance of the Center
g20 meeting in srinagar,g20 kashmir meeting,jammu kashmir g20 meeting,g20 kashmir pakistan reaction,g20 kashmir,Pakistan,g20 kashmir meeting today,g20 kashmir meeting participants,pakistani reaction g20 meeting kashmir,g20 meeting in kashmir,g20 tourism working group meeting,g20 tourism meeting,g20 meeting 2023,tourism group meeting,Zee News,pakistan on g20 in kashmir,g20 summit in kashmir,g20 srinagar,g20 kashmir meet,pakistan on g20 summit,G20 summit,