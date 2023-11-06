trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684691
Pakistan stands in support of Hamas amid war with Israel

Nov 06, 2023
On the 31st day of the Hamas-Israel war, Hamas has got the support of Pakistan. Let us tell you that JUIF Chief of Hamas has talked to Pakistan leader Fazlur Rehman. During this meeting, Pakistan has announced support to Hamas. At the same time, let us tell you that Israel is launching rapid attacks on Hamas. Let us inform you that Hamas has reported destruction of many locations in these attacks. Know in detail in this report how much devastation has been caused to Hamas due to Israeli attacks.
