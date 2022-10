Pakistan summons US envoy over Biden's 'one of most dangerous nations' remark

| Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 07:01 PM IST

US President Joe Biden called Pakistan "one of the most dangerous nations" in the world. He criticised Pakistan by saying "nuclear weapons without any cohesion". In response to this, Pakistan has summoned the US ambassador. Pakistan has also issued a démarche on the statement by POTUS.