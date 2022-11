Pakistan: 'There was a conspiracy to kill like Benazir' - PTI leader Iftikhar

| Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 09:46 PM IST

Firing took place a short distance away from the container of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. While giving a statement on the attack on Imran, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that we are keeping a close eye on the incident. PTI leader Iftikhar said that there was a conspiracy to murder like Benazir.