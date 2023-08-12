trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648218
Perseid meteor shower begins peaking as celestial spectacle

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
A breathtaking annual spectacle was observed by the inhabitants of the earth. The brightest meteor shower, Perseids meteor shower, began last month on July 14. It will continue until September 1, but will reach its peak as early as this week. The best observation times are from midnight to just before sunrise.

