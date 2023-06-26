NewsVideos
PM Modi arrives in India after concluding historic state visits to U.S., Egypt

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in India after concluding historic state visits to U.S., Egypt on June 26. PM Modi on June 25 left for India after concluding his first-ever visit to Egypt where he held talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and was conferred with the Arab country's highest honour 'Order of the Nile'.

