PM Modi gifts items of worship to Joe Biden

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 09:54 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave many important gifts to President Joe Biden during his visit to America. In this gift, PM Modi gave an important item of worship to Biden. Know in detail in this report what Modi gifted to Biden.

Prime Minister Modi gave 7.5 Carat Green Diamond to Jill Biden
play icon3:27
Prime Minister Modi gave 7.5 Carat Green Diamond to Jill Biden
7.5-carat green diamond, first edition print of ancient Indian text: Here’s what PM Modi gifted the Bidens
play icon1:25
7.5-carat green diamond, first edition print of ancient Indian text: Here’s what PM Modi gifted the Bidens
Glimpse of India seen in PM Modi's gift
play icon2:2
Glimpse of India seen in PM Modi's gift
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met America's first lady Jill Biden
play icon9:51
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met America's first lady Jill Biden
PM Modi gave this special gift to First Lady Jill Biden, Joe Biden became happy!
play icon2:53
PM Modi gave this special gift to First Lady Jill Biden, Joe Biden became happy!

