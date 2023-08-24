trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653116
PM Modi in BRICS Summit: Talks between Modi and Xi Jinping

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a brief interaction on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) leaders' press conference on Thursday. PM Modi walking side by side with the Chinese President before they were about to share the stage. The brief interaction comes amid buzz of a one-on-one meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.
