NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi meets health experts in New York

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met CEOs, economists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts in New York on June 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to the US.

All Videos

International Yoga Day: Sports Min participates in Yoga event, performs it with locals in HP’s Hamirpur
play icon4:4
International Yoga Day: Sports Min participates in Yoga event, performs it with locals in HP’s Hamirpur
Delhi: Former President Ram Nath Kovind performs Yoga to mark International Yoga Day
play icon0:56
Delhi: Former President Ram Nath Kovind performs Yoga to mark International Yoga Day
UP: Indian Coast Guard celebrates International Yoga Day in Noida
play icon1:21
UP: Indian Coast Guard celebrates International Yoga Day in Noida
'Islam will not come under threat,' says Baba Ramdev on Yoga
play icon26:41
'Islam will not come under threat,' says Baba Ramdev on Yoga
Watch Indian Army soldiers performing Yoga at LoC
play icon8:16
Watch Indian Army soldiers performing Yoga at LoC

Trending Videos

International Yoga Day: Sports Min participates in Yoga event, performs it with locals in HP’s Hamirpur
play icon4:4
International Yoga Day: Sports Min participates in Yoga event, performs it with locals in HP’s Hamirpur
Delhi: Former President Ram Nath Kovind performs Yoga to mark International Yoga Day
play icon0:56
Delhi: Former President Ram Nath Kovind performs Yoga to mark International Yoga Day
UP: Indian Coast Guard celebrates International Yoga Day in Noida
play icon1:21
UP: Indian Coast Guard celebrates International Yoga Day in Noida
'Islam will not come under threat,' says Baba Ramdev on Yoga
play icon26:41
'Islam will not come under threat,' says Baba Ramdev on Yoga
Watch Indian Army soldiers performing Yoga at LoC
play icon8:16
Watch Indian Army soldiers performing Yoga at LoC