PM Modi reaches for ASEAN Summit Programme in Jakarta

|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 08:32 AM IST
PM Modi In Jakarta: For the ASEA Summit 2023, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has reached the venue in Jakarta, Indonesia. He was given a grand welcome there. Watch exclusive visuals.
