PM Modi saddened by Queen Elizabeth II demise

Queen Elizabeth II passed away today at the age of 96. Her health was bad since this morning and the whole team of doctors was treating her continuously. PM Modi expressed grief by tweeting on the Queen's death. PM Modi said Queen Elizabeth will be remembered for her greatness.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 02:15 AM IST

