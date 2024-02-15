trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721518
PM Modi to meet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Qatar

Feb 15, 2024
PM Modi Qatar Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Qatar. PM Modi will meet Qatar Sheikh Tamim today. In Doha, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani. Regarding this meeting, PM Modi wrote in a social media post that he had a wonderful meeting with Qatar's PM Al Thani. Our discussion was on ways to promote India-Qatar friendship. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi held a meaningful meeting with PM of Qatar while taking forward India-Qatar partnership.

