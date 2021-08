Poor Afghanistan IT Minister forced to Deliver pizza in Germany

The former Afghan Communications Minister is doing pizza delivery work in Germany these days. In the midst of the Afghan crisis, some of his pictures are going viral, in which he is seen wearing a pizza company's uniform and going for delivery. Syed Ahmed Shah Saadat has held several other important posts along with the Minister of Communications in Afghanistan. In such a situation, delivering pizza like this is shocking for everyone. However, Syed has no shame in calling himself a delivery boy.