NewsVideos
videoDetails

Prime Minister Modi gave 7.5 Carat Green Diamond to Jill Biden

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave many gifts to Joe Biden during his visit to America. Along with this, America's First Lady Jill Biden was also gifted a 7.5 carat green diamond.

All Videos

7.5-carat green diamond, first edition print of ancient Indian text: Here’s what PM Modi gifted the Bidens
play icon1:25
7.5-carat green diamond, first edition print of ancient Indian text: Here’s what PM Modi gifted the Bidens
Glimpse of India seen in PM Modi's gift
play icon2:2
Glimpse of India seen in PM Modi's gift
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met America's first lady Jill Biden
play icon9:51
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met America's first lady Jill Biden
PM Modi gave this special gift to First Lady Jill Biden, Joe Biden became happy!
play icon2:53
PM Modi gave this special gift to First Lady Jill Biden, Joe Biden became happy!
PM Modi received a warm welcome in Washington, guard of honor was given amid incessant rain
play icon7:5
PM Modi received a warm welcome in Washington, guard of honor was given amid incessant rain

Trending Videos

7.5-carat green diamond, first edition print of ancient Indian text: Here’s what PM Modi gifted the Bidens
play icon1:25
7.5-carat green diamond, first edition print of ancient Indian text: Here’s what PM Modi gifted the Bidens
Glimpse of India seen in PM Modi's gift
play icon2:2
Glimpse of India seen in PM Modi's gift
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met America's first lady Jill Biden
play icon9:51
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met America's first lady Jill Biden
PM Modi gave this special gift to First Lady Jill Biden, Joe Biden became happy!
play icon2:53
PM Modi gave this special gift to First Lady Jill Biden, Joe Biden became happy!
PM Modi received a warm welcome in Washington, guard of honor was given amid incessant rain
play icon7:5
PM Modi received a warm welcome in Washington, guard of honor was given amid incessant rain
pm modi gifts biden,pm modi joe biden,modi gifts biden,PM Modi Gift To Biden,PM Modi Gift To joe biden,modi gift to biden,modi biden,modi biden gift,Joe Biden,joe biden modi gift,pm joe biden gift,PM Modi US visit,PM Modi USA Visit,PM Modi,PM Narendra Modi,PM Modi speech,Narendra Modi,pm modi meet joe biden,Modi,modi biden meeting,Modi speech,Modi live,modi speech today,modi meet biden,biden meets modi,biden greets modi,Zee Hindustan,