Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for America

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
PM Modi US Visit 2023: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going on a tour of two countries from today. In this connection, he has left for America from Delhi airport. On the invitation of US President Joe Biden and his wife, he is going to America for the first time as a state guest. During this, he will attend the program at the UN Headquarters on 21st June and will address the US Parliament on 23rd June.

