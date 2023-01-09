NewsVideos
Protesters entered the parliament in Brazil

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro created ruckus in the Parliament House. To stop them, the policemen fired tear gas shells.

Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against Uniform Civil Code Committee Formation Plea
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against Uniform Civil Code Committee Formation Plea
Patna Police Arrests Two In Drunken State For Misbehaving With Air Hostess And Captain In Delhi To Patna Indigo Flight
Patna Police Arrests Two In Drunken State For Misbehaving With Air Hostess And Captain In Delhi To Patna Indigo Flight
'What if it's poison?', says Akhilesh Yadav as he refuses tea from UP Police | Zee News English
'What if it's poison?', says Akhilesh Yadav as he refuses tea from UP Police | Zee News English
Delhi Kanjhawala Case: Theft at deceased Anjali's house
Delhi Kanjhawala Case: Theft at deceased Anjali's house
Why are there more heart attacks in Winter?
Why are there more heart attacks in Winter?

