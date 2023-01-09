हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Protesters entered the parliament in Brazil
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jan 09, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro created ruckus in the Parliament House. To stop them, the policemen fired tear gas shells.
×
All Videos
6:1
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against Uniform Civil Code Committee Formation Plea
2:43
Patna Police Arrests Two In Drunken State For Misbehaving With Air Hostess And Captain In Delhi To Patna Indigo Flight
'What if it's poison?', says Akhilesh Yadav as he refuses tea from UP Police | Zee News English
1:8
Delhi Kanjhawala Case: Theft at deceased Anjali's house
14:57
Why are there more heart attacks in Winter?
Trending Videos
6:1
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against Uniform Civil Code Committee Formation Plea
2:43
Patna Police Arrests Two In Drunken State For Misbehaving With Air Hostess And Captain In Delhi To Patna Indigo Flight
'What if it's poison?', says Akhilesh Yadav as he refuses tea from UP Police | Zee News English
1:8
Delhi Kanjhawala Case: Theft at deceased Anjali's house
14:57
Why are there more heart attacks in Winter?
Brazil,brazil bolsonaro,brazil bolsonaro supporters,brazil bolsonaro speech,brazil bolsonaro lula,brazil bolsonaro protest,brazil bolsonaro news,brazil election bolsonaro supporters,brazil bolsonaro support,brazil protests bolsonaro supporters attack police hq,bolsonaro supporters,bolsonaro supporters react,bolsonaro supporters block roads,bolsonaro supporters ruckus in parliament,Parliament ruckus,parliament ruckus in brazil,Brazilian parliament,breaking,Hindi,