PTI's huge uproar in Pakistan, Imran supporters arson-sabotage on the streets

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been arrested. Imran has been taken into custody by Pak Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court. PTI has started a huge uproar in Pakistan. Imran supporters have done arson and vandalism on the roads.