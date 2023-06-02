NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi raises serious questions on India's economy at Washinton Press Club

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi Washington DC Speech: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a 6-day US tour. While answering questions at the Press Club of Washington DC on Thursday, Rahul surrounded the central government once again. Attacking the Center, Rahul raised questions on India's economy and said, 'Inflation is rising in India and unemployment is at a record level'.

