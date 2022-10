‘Reckless’: Japan PM condemns North Korean missile launch over country | Zee English News

| Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

Japanese authorities issued a "J-alert" to residents in northeastern regions to evacuate buildings nearby and trains were suspended in some regions. For those wondering, a J-alert is Japan’s emergency broadcast system which is used to inform local media about natural disasters or attacks on Japan. Here are details of the incident.