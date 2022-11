Rishi Sunak calls for coordinated action against Russia at G20 | Zee News English

Updated: Nov 16, 2022

Rishi Sunak has said Russia must "get out of Ukraine and end this barbaric war" as he confronted Vladimir Putin's officials at the G20 summit. The prime minister made the comments in the first session on Tuesday as he criticised the absence of the Russian president at the talks on the Indonesian island of Bali.