Russia Closes Makhachkala Airport After Anti-Israel Mob Storms The Building | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
Russian police have taken over an airport in the predominantly Muslim Dagestan region and arrested 60 people after hundreds of anti-Israel protesters stormed the facility on Sunday when a plane from Israel arrived, the interior ministry said on Monday
