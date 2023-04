videoDetails

Russia detains US journalist Evan Gershkovich on spying charge

| Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 04:38 PM IST

Evan Gershkovich, a correspondent for the Wall Street Journal arrested in Russia. Gershkovich has been detained on suspicion of spying for Washington in Russia. Whereas, The Journal said the arrest of U.S. national Evan Gershkovich was based on false allegations.