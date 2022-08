Russia has once again reacted amid US-China tensions

Amidst US-China tensions, Russia has once again reacted that America is trying to prove 'will do whatever I want'. Let us tell, Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has increased the fear of another war.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 04:08 PM IST

