Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Russia targets TV Tower in Kharkiv

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 07:26 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Amid War, Russia has launched a missile attack in Ukraine's Kharkiv. Russia has targeted TV towers during the missile attack, after which TV signals have stopped coming. Know in detail in this report how much destruction was caused by this attack by Russia.

All Videos

Video of Burning Train released from Canada's Ontario
Play Icon01:47
Video of Burning Train released from Canada's Ontario
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon10:51
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Baat Pate Ki: WB teacher recruitment scam explained
Play Icon30:19
Baat Pate Ki: WB teacher recruitment scam explained
West Bengal teacher recruitment scam: HC cancels all appointments
Play Icon41:18
West Bengal teacher recruitment scam: HC cancels all appointments
DNA: Analysis of BJP's first victory in Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon07:07
DNA: Analysis of BJP's first victory in Lok Sabha elections

Trending Videos

Video of Burning Train released from Canada's Ontario
play icon1:47
Video of Burning Train released from Canada's Ontario
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon10:51
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Baat Pate Ki: WB teacher recruitment scam explained
play icon30:19
Baat Pate Ki: WB teacher recruitment scam explained
West Bengal teacher recruitment scam: HC cancels all appointments
play icon41:18
West Bengal teacher recruitment scam: HC cancels all appointments
DNA: Analysis of BJP's first victory in Lok Sabha elections
play icon7:7
DNA: Analysis of BJP's first victory in Lok Sabha elections