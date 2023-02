videoDetails

Russia to quit 'Nuclear Arms Treaty' with the US after 2026

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 01:18 PM IST

The only treaty left between US and Russia, also known as the New START Treaty is coming to an end. The nuclear arm control treaty was signed in 2010. Russia told the United States that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement.