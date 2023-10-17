trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676437
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in China

Oct 17, 2023
Israel-Hamas War Update: Putin Arrives in China -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in China amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. After reaching Beijing he will meet Xi Jinping. It is believed that many major decisions may be taken during Russian President Putin's visit to China.
