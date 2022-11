Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attend G20 Summit in Bali

| Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 04:09 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of leaders from the G20 nations in Bali. The motive behind this could be to avoid a possible confrontation with the US and its allies over war in Ukraine. Putin will be represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who will join virtually.