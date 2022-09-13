SCO Summit in Uzbekistan amid ongoing border tensions between India and China

A meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is going to be held in Uzbekistan amid the ongoing tension on the border between India and China. President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Head of Government of 8 countries including Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif are going to participate in this meeting. See Brahm Prakash Dubey's report from Uzbekistan.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 05:01 PM IST

