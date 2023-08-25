trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653335
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Seema Haider's husband Ghulam Haider makes huge remark

|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
Seema Haider Husband Statement: A big statement of Seema Haider's husband has come to the fore. Seema's husband Ghulam Haider says, 'I will not sit peacefully till Seema is hanged, let the world see such punishment. I will not let Seema live peacefully'.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi gets red carpet welcome in Greece
play icon6:23
PM Modi gets red carpet welcome in Greece
CM Yogi's minister VIDEO Viral!
play icon1:3
CM Yogi's minister VIDEO Viral!
Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander shows new picture of the moon!
play icon11:56
Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander shows new picture of the moon!
PM Modi reaches Greece, Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals
play icon1:49
PM Modi reaches Greece, Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals
Chandrayaan 2 sends picture of Chandrayaan-3's lander to ISRO
play icon4:25
Chandrayaan 2 sends picture of Chandrayaan-3's lander to ISRO

Trending Videos

PM Modi gets red carpet welcome in Greece
play icon6:23
PM Modi gets red carpet welcome in Greece
CM Yogi's minister VIDEO Viral!
play icon1:3
CM Yogi's minister VIDEO Viral!
Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander shows new picture of the moon!
play icon11:56
Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander shows new picture of the moon!
PM Modi reaches Greece, Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals
play icon1:49
PM Modi reaches Greece, Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals
Chandrayaan 2 sends picture of Chandrayaan-3's lander to ISRO
play icon4:25
Chandrayaan 2 sends picture of Chandrayaan-3's lander to ISRO
seema haider,seema haider pakistan news,Seema Haider Latest News,seema haider husband,seema haider husband statement,seema haider husband ghulam haider,seema haider husband ghulam haider video,seema haider husband ghulam haider interview,ghulam haider seema husband video,ghulam haider video,ghulam haider interview,ghulam haider pakistan,pakistani love story,seema sachin love story,Sachin,sachin seema love story,pubg love story,pubg love story pakistani,