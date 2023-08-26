trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653974
Shocking: Passengers Help Deliver Baby Girl Mid-flight In Myanmar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 07:01 PM IST
A pregnant woman gave birth mid-flight on a local Myanmar KBZ flight. The KBZ flight was from Tachileik to Yangon while the incident took place. The incident occurred 20 minutes after takeoff from Tachileik.
