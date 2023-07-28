trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641696
Shortage or Panic Buying? Rice Shortage Panic Sweeps Across US As India's Export Ban Bites

|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
Rampage over Rice after Indian government’s ban export of non-basmati white rice. The Indian government had banned the export of non-basmati white rice in order to enhance domestic supply and stabilise local retail prices during the approaching festive season. The export policy was amended from ‘Free with export duty of 20%’ to ‘Prohibited’ immediately.

